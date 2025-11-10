10 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2026

Heading into 2026, analysts anticipate solid economic growth and a friendly regulatory environment could help banks generate impressive loan growth.…

Heading into 2026, analysts anticipate solid economic growth and a friendly regulatory environment could help banks generate impressive loan growth. Investors are hoping a potential rebound in mergers and acquisitions could help investment banks boost their fee revenue. Unfortunately, uncertainty surrounding the Donald Trump administration’s tariff policies coupled with ongoing inflation concerns and rising consumer debt and delinquency rates suggest some bank stocks could face credit risks if the U.S. tips into a recession.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Bank stock selection will be critical in 2026, so here are 10 of the best bank stocks to buy today, according to CFRA.

Stock Upside potential* JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) 7% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 9% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 28% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 23% Citigroup Inc. (C) 8% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 12% ING Groep NV (ING) 14% Barclays PLC (BCS) 8% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 27% NatWest Group PLC (NWG) 11%

*From Nov. 10 close.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is is one of the largest global financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. Analyst Kenneth Leon says U.S. economic growth accounts for about 75% to 80% of JPMorgan’s revenue, suggesting its 2026 performance will be closely tied to the health of the U.S. economy and performance of its capital markets. Management anticipates positive trends in initial public offerings and M&A activity will continue in 2026. Leon says JPMorgan’s pristine credit quality sets it apart from other U.S. megabanks. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $316.89 on Nov. 10.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. Leon says resilient U.S. consumers have Bank of America’s business firing on all cylinders heading into 2026. He says the bank has reported impressive revenue and operating income results in recent quarters, including strong net interest income and noninterest income growth. Leon says Bank of America’s diversified banking business reduces investor risk and has given it leading market positions in wealth management, consumer banking and investment banking. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $58 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $53.42 on Nov. 10.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. Analyst Alexander Yokum says Wells Fargo’s return on tangible common equity will continue to improve in 2026 as the bank approaches its long-term target of between 17% and 18%. Yokum says the Federal Reserve’s removal of Wells Fargo’s punitive asset cap in mid-2025 will be transformational for the bank, improving investor sentiment and opening the door for a return to growth and market share gains in an improving regulatory environment. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $110 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $86.10 on Nov. 10.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank Of Canada is the largest commercial bank in Canada and also owns City National in the U.S. Yokum says Royal Bank of Canada has consistently demonstrated its ability to navigate difficult economic conditions, and he anticipates the bank will continue to grow returns on equity to above 17% as it integrates recent acquisitions. Yokum says City National performance will improve and the bank will further expand its U.S. market share. U.S. transaction banking is attractive because it provides capital-light return on equity growth opportunities. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $180 price target for RY stock, which closed at $146.89 on Nov. 10.

Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup is a diversified global bank and financial services company. Leon says Citigroup management has impressively executed its restructuring initiatives and is positioned for institutional market growth in 2026 and beyond. He says Citigroup has market-leading franchises in banking technology platforms, treasury services and global wealth. The bank further streamlined its operations with the 2025 exit of its Mexican consumer banking business. Leon says Citigroup is a leading cross-border banking partner with a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility to handle major economic shifts. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $110 price target for C stock, which closed at $101.49 on Nov. 10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is another one of the largest Canadian commercial banks and has a growing presence in the U.S. as well. Yokum says Canadian Imperial has significantly improved its risk profile, largely by cutting its U.S. commercial real estate office portfolio. He says the bank’s mix of significant residential mortgage exposure and limited exposure to volatile loans should help Canadian Imperial maintain stable asset quality trends and limit loan losses. Yokum says the bank’s Capital Markets segment will be a key growth lever. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $96 price target for CM stock, which closed at $85.69 on Nov. 10.

ING Groep NV (ING)

ING is a Netherlands-based banking, insurance and asset management services company. Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim says ING has positive momentum heading into 2026, including its impressive digital banking technology, its resilient funding profile and its path to achieve 14% ROE by 2027. Ibrahim says ING’s cost management discipline has supported profitability, and its revenue diversification and increased fee revenue have reduced the company’s exposure to interest rates and stabilized its earnings outlook. He says ING’s strong financial performance in 2025 has been driven by margin management and lending growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $30 price target for ING stock, which closed at $26.32 on Nov. 10.

Barclays PLC (BCS)

Barclays is one of the largest U.K. financial services groups. Ibrahim says Barclays offers banking investors an attractive combination of reliable financial performance, cost discipline, robust capital returns and improving returns on tangible equity. He says Barclays shares also trade at a discounted valuation relative to U.K. banking peers. Ibrahim says Barclays’ geographically diversified business model supports a stable earnings outlook, and his forecast for double-digit return on tangible equity in coming years suggests the stock has significant upside even before factoring in dividends and buybacks. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $24 price target for BCS stock, which closed at $22.21 on Nov. 10.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

PNC Financial Services is one of the largest U.S. banks, offering asset management and traditional, corporate and institutional banking services. Yokum says the fact that PNC generated significant deposit inflows following the 2023 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is evidence of PNC’s strong risk management and superior leadership. The company has also slashed its commercial real estate office loan exposure and improved its reserves. At the same time, Yokum says the acquisition of FirstBank will triple PNC’s exposure to the high-growth Colorado market. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $235 price target for PNC stock, which closed at $185.09 on Nov. 10.

NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

NatWest is a leading U.K. corporate and retail bank and financial services provider. Ibrahim says disciplined cost controls, positive earnings momentum and robust capital returns will create value for NatWest investors in 2026. He says NatWest’s improving efficiency and profitability trends make the bank a compelling investment. Ibrahim says NatWest’s cost-to-income ratio of just 45.8% highlights its industry-leading efficiency. For income investors, the bank’s strong cash flow supports a healthy 50% dividend payout ratio and funds aggressive buybacks. Ibrahim projects 5% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $18 price target for NWG stock, which closed at $16.18 on Nov. 10.

More from U.S. News

9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold

7 Best Data Center Stocks, ETFs and REITs to Buy Now

10 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/11/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.