Utah Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Thursday reported profit of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had profit of 82 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period.

