The 10 Biggest Tech Companies in the World

Over the past few decades, technology has been integrated deeper into every corner of the economy. Technology stocks have been some of the market’s best long-term performers, and the technology sector’s total weighting in the S&P 500 index has expanded to more than 35%.

Even mega-cap companies like Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which aren’t technically classified as tech companies by the Global Industry Classification Standard have businesses that revolve around disruptive technology, such as artificial intelligence and cloud services. Here’s a look at the world’s 10 biggest U.S.-listed public tech companies (with market capitalization numbers accurate through Oct. 10):

Company Market capitalization Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $4.74 trillion Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $3.87 trillion Apple Inc. (AAPL) $3.78 trillion Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) $1.63 trillion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) $1.53 trillion Oracle Corp. (ORCL) $870.9 billion Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) $439.8 billion ASML Holding NV (ASML) $378.2 billion Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) $368.2 billion SAP SE (SAP) $317.8 billion

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market since the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. In March 2009, Nvidia’s market cap was under $5 billion. Just 16 years later, Nvidia’s historic bull run has sent the stock’s market capitalization soaring above $4 trillion, and the company continues to churn out impressive growth numbers thanks to booming artificial intelligence infrastructure demand. Nvidia’s incredible momentum is showing no signs of slowing down, and the stock has generated an incredible 1,220% total return since the beginning of 2023.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is known for its Windows operating system, Azure cloud services, LinkedIn social media platform, Office professional software suite and Xbox gaming brand. Microsoft is one of the oldest companies on this list. The company was founded in 1975 and went public in 1986. Nearly half a century after its founding, Microsoft’s pivot to subscription-based software, professional cloud services and AI technology has helped it maintain the revenue growth long-term investors have come to expect. Microsoft is hoping its investments in and partnerships with ChatGPT maker OpenAI will be its next growth catalyst.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Not only is Apple one of the most valuable tech companies in the world, it is also one of the most profitable companies in the world. While Apple’s revenue growth has slowed, it reported a whopping $94 billion in net income in fiscal 2024. Its massive profits supported $94.9 billion in annual buybacks. Apple’s vertical integration strategy and ongoing product innovation, including the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer, could improve profit margins in the next several years. High-margin services offerings and integration of AI device features could help Apple manage the maturing iPhone market and maintain its income growth.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom has been a 20-bagger stock for investors throughout the past decade, gaining more than 2,760% — and those returns don’t even include the stock’s 0.7% dividend. In addition to its impressive organic revenue growth, Broadcom’s 2023 acquisition of VMware has significantly boosted its software capabilities. Broadcom is highly exposed to Apple device sales and should also continue to benefit from growth in data center networking and AI infrastructure spending. VMware has helped Broadcom diversify into higher-margin, recurring software sales, providing additional financial visibility for investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s largest contract chipmaker, producing cutting-edge semiconductor chips designed by Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) and other customers. Taiwan Semiconductor was founded way back in 1987 and has been the leading dedicated global semiconductor foundry ever since, generating a more than 1,670% total return for investors in the past decade. In recent years, Taiwan Semi’s foundries have become even more important to the tech world thanks to its near-global monopoly on advanced AI chip manufacturing. Taiwan Semiconductor holds an impressive 62% share of the global semiconductor foundry market.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Oracle is one of the world’s largest enterprise software and cloud services providers, specializing in database management software. Oracle has stable top-line growth, generates consistent profits, has an attractive valuation and is reinvesting excess income in stock buybacks and its 0.7% dividend. Oracle has world-class data center infrastructure, and its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system helps manufacturers manage their processes, including planning and purchasing materials. The company claims its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Supercluster is currently the largest, fastest AI supercomputer available in the cloud. AI chipmaker Nvidia is one of Oracle’s major cloud computing customers.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big-data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers in both its U.S. commercial and government businesses. Palantir has experienced booming demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform, which has reportedly helped clients improve productivity and reduce operational costs. Palantir’s valuation may be steep, but investors are betting the company’s rapid growth and sticky relationships with government and commercial customers will generate additional long-term upside.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML is headquartered in the Netherlands and is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing equipment suppliers. The global semiconductor market could become a $1 trillion industry by 2032, and ASML is the world’s only manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. Chipmakers use EUV technology to print increasingly smaller chip designs. ASML doesn’t design or produce any chips itself, it simply designs the machines that create cutting-edge chips for Intel Corp. (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and other chipmakers. Given ASML’s key role in semiconductor manufacturing and its lack of competition, the company has plenty of growth opportunities ahead.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up a whopping 11,780% over the past decade. The stock recently jumped 24% in a single day after AMD announced a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. AMD has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the AI chip market behind Nvidia, and the company has also consistently gained market share in legacy chip markets in recent years. AMD’s stock has soared as it has eroded Intel’s lead in the desktop central processing unit market, and AMD’s EPYC server processors have steadily gained share in the data center market.

SAP SE (SAP)

SAP is a global leader in ERP software solutions. SAP offers a number of AI-driven business solutions to help companies optimize finance, supply chains, procurement, sales and marketing. SAP is transitioning its business to a cloud-based model, and it has reported early success with its AI products, including its digital copilot, Joule. SAP’s ability to consistently secure large-scale deals is a testament to its value to customers. SAP has been a global leader in business software for decades, and its focus on cloud services and AI innovation suggests it will remain a tech leader of the future.

The 10 Biggest Tech Companies in the World originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/14/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.