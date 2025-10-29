Live Radio
Stepan Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 29, 2025, 7:38 AM

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.8 million in its third quarter.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $590.3 million in the period.

