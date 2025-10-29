Prudential: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $4.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $16.24 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.