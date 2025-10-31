Portland General Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $103…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $103 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $952 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.33 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.