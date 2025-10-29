OneSpaWorld: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.…

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 29 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $258.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $241 million to $246 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $960 million to $965 million.

