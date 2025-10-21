National Bank Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported net income of $35.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, said it had earnings of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 96 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $152.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBHC

