Howmet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $385 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to 96 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.66 to $3.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.2 billion.

