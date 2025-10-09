Investment Property Mortgage Rates: How to Finance a Rental

A successful investment comes down to the margins — controlling costs to make it profitable. With investment property, getting a…

A successful investment comes down to the margins — controlling costs to make it profitable. With investment property, getting a cost-effective mortgage can have a long-term impact on your investment’s success.

Financing investment property is somewhat like getting a residential home mortgage, but with more detail and a higher degree of difficulty. Think of it as a master class compared with an introductory course.

Knowing what to expect when you apply for an investment property mortgage can not only help you get approved but also get a better loan. The key is knowing the differences between residential and investment property mortgages and how to minimize your borrowing costs.

Investment Property Mortgages vs. ‘Regular’ Home Loans

Investment property loans are generally more demanding than ordinary mortgages in a few key ways:

— They typically have higher interest rates.

— Credit standards are stricter.

— They require larger down payments.

— There’s greater emphasis on debt-to-income ratio.

Josh Katz, a certified public accountant and founder of Universal Tax Professionals, explains that it’s understandable for lenders to set a higher bar for investment property mortgages. “This is because rental properties are viewed as riskier investments — there’s a higher chance of vacancies, and borrowers may prioritize their own home’s mortgage over their rental if financial difficulties arise.”

Being aware of the lender’s perspective can help you take steps to minimize the perceived risk factors. This could help you get approved and earn better loan terms.

Investment Property Mortgage Rates: How Much Higher Are They?

One way lenders make up for the higher risk of investment property loans is by charging higher interest. To compensate for the added risk of investment property loans, lenders add a premium to the market rate for primary residences.

Generally speaking, investment property mortgage rates run 0.5 to 0.75 percentage points higher than rates for a primary residence. So, if residential mortgage rates are currently 6%, you can expect to pay 6.5% to 6.75% with an investment property loan. These differences vary from lender to lender, so shopping around is vital.

Whether your rate is 0.25 percentage points higher, 0.75 percentage points higher or even more depends on your borrower profile. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which support over 70% of the mortgage market, require lenders to add risk-based surcharges to their loan pricing, and these translate to higher interest rates. These loan-level pricing adjustments, or LLPAs, are higher for investment properties than for residential properties. The amount depends on your LTV and credit score.

How to Get a Lower Investment Property Mortgage Rate

Fannie Mae’s lending guidelines specify that investment properties with LTVs of 60% or lower get an LLPA of 1.125% of the loan amount, in addition to other charges related to property type, credit score and other factors. But those 80% investment loans come with an extra LLPA of 4.125% — 3 percentage points more, or $12,000 more for a $400,000 loan.

Note that most borrowers don’t write big checks for LLPAs when they close on an investment property mortgage. Instead, the lender covers the fee by increasing the interest rate. But one way or another, you still pay more for an investment property mortgage. The takeaway here? Making a bigger down payment can reduce the cost of your loan drastically.

According to Katz, factors in addition to your down payment can squeeze down the difference between residential and investment property mortgage rates. “Borrowers with a strong credit history, significant cash reserves and a low DTI ratio can help narrow the cost difference between rental and residential mortgages.”

How to Qualify for an Investment Property Loan

Qualifying for an investment property loan involves some of the same factors as those for a primary residence. These include your down payment/loan-to-value ratio, credit score, debt-to-income ratio, cash reserves and the total size of your loan.

However, the standards for these factors are likely to be a little higher for investment property mortgages. Below is a description of the standards you should expect to have meet:

Down Payment

The size of your down payment determines your loan-to-value ratio. For single-unit investment properties, Fannie Mae allows LTVs of up to 85%. However, since private mortgage insurance isn’t available on investment properties, expect lenders to err on the side of caution and allow LTVs of no more than 80%. That would mean a down payment of at least 20%.

For properties with more than one unit, the maximum LTV drops to 75%. That would require a 25% down payment.

Credit Score

The credit score you need depends on the lender, how much you’re able to put down on the property and other factors. The better your credit score is, the better your chances of qualifying, so make sure that your score is in the best shape it can be.

Debt-to-Income Ratio

DTI measures the amount of your total monthly debt payments (including the new loan) divided by your monthly income. So, if you earn $10,000 a month and the mortgage you’re applying for would give you total monthly debt payments of $4,000, your DTI would be 40%.

For investment property mortgages, rental income from the property can be included in your monthly income, along with money you earn personally. However, there are specific requirements for how you account for rental income, which are discussed below.

In most cases, your total DTI should not exceed 36%. However, it can be as high as 45% if you meet higher credit score and cash reserve requirements.

Cash Reserves

Cash reserves are assets that can be readily accessed to pay your mortgage if you have a sudden drop in income.

You may not need cash reserves if you are highly qualified. However, lenders often require sufficient reserves available to pay the mortgage for six months if necessary.

If the lender views you as a higher-risk borrower or you are applying for a higher-risk loan, you may need up to 12 months of cash reserves.

Loan Limits

There are limits to how much you can borrow in mortgages that are backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. Jumbo loans, which aren’t backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, allow qualified borrowers to exceed those limits.

These mortgage loan limits depend on the number of units in the property and its location. Check out the current limits in your area before you start shopping for properties.

Documentation Requirements

You’ll have to document your income with current pay stubs or recent tax returns. Lenders will likely ask you to document a two-year earnings history.

Additional Requirements

Lenders may require proof of your experience as a landlord and/or a detailed plan projecting the income the property will earn.

You also generally cannot have more than 10 properties financed at one time. And the more properties you have financed, the harder it might be to meet debt-to-income requirements.

Subjective Criteria

Along with all the hard-and-fast qualification requirements, there are some subjective criteria that can help you qualify if your application is a little outside the box.

If your application is weak in some respects, Rachel Stringer, a real estate agent at Raleigh Realty, encourages buyers to try to make up for it in other ways.

“Don’t lose hope just yet,” she says.”There are things you can do to improve your chances of qualifying.”

Stringer says examples include:

— Making a larger down payment

— Paying down some existing debt to improve your DTI

— Bringing in a co-borrower or cosigner with stronger finances

Showing you’ve had past success with rental properties can also help.

“Demonstrating experience as a landlord or property manager can give lenders confidence in your ability to generate consistent rental income, which may help reduce the perceived risk and result in better loan terms,” Katz says.

Finally, if you get the cold shoulder from one lender, remember that you have plenty of options.

“Not all lenders are created equal, and some specialize in working with clients who have unique situations,” Stringer explains. “Community banks or credit unions, for example, often have more flexibility than larger banks. They might be more willing to work with you to find a solution that fits your financial situation.”

For Newbies: Multiunit Property Hack

One way around many investment property mortgage obstacles is to buy a duplex, triplex or fourplex and live in one of the units. This allows you to finance a rental property as a primary residence, and it allows you to get around many requirements for reserves and landlord experience.

How to Calculate Investment Property Income

Where investment property is expected to earn income, it is possible to add that to the borrower’s income for the purpose of calculating DTI.

Only 75% of any investment property income may be included in DTI. The remaining 25% accounts for possible vacancies.

Borrowers can document investment property income either:

— From lease agreements if the property is currently rented and the lease is going to be transferred to the new buyer

— From a rental income appraisal, based on the property’s characteristics and rents paid on comparable local properties

For the purposes of qualifying for a loan, the income from the property is calculated by taking the rents (or estimated rents) on the property. Again though, only 75% of the total rents can be used, to leave an allowance for vacancies.

Investment Property Loans Can Set You Up for Success

There is a fair amount of detail involved in applying for a loan to buy investment property, but going through the process can work to your advantage.

The process requires you to think about how much income the property will generate compared with expenses. It also makes you account for the possibility of vacancies. These are business considerations that you should be examining anyway before investing in rental property.

In addition, there are a variety of qualifying criteria such as LTV, DTI and credit score. Looking at each of those is an opportunity to think about ways you might improve your qualifications. Doing that can not only help you get a loan but also earn you better terms that make your investment more profitable.

After all, mortgages are for the long term. The care you put into making the strongest application to get a better interest rate can pay off for years to come.

Update 10/10/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.