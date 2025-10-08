Does Medicare Cover Foot Care?

Our feet are the unsung heroes of everyday activities. Painful or injured feet can limit your ability to walk, run…

Our feet are the unsung heroes of everyday activities. Painful or injured feet can limit your ability to walk, run or even stand, affecting your independence and hampering daily life. As we get older, we need to take steps to take better care of our feet.

“Many pre-existing conditions — such as flat feet, bunions and hammertoe deformities — can worsen with age,” says says Dr. Jacqueline Prevete, a podiatrist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York. That’s why, “when being evaluated for these deformities, it’s better to address them sooner rather than later.”

Incorporating regular foot care into your routine can help ensure your feet remain healthy, functional and free from pain, contributing to your overall well-being and quality of life.

What Foot Care Does Medicare Cover?

Medicare covers podiatry services for medically necessary treatments of foot injuries, diseases or systemic conditions. These podiatry services are covered under Medicare Part B.

A doctor must deem the treatment medically necessary. The most common conditions that Medicare Part B covers include:

— Foot injuries, such as fractures, sprains, etc.

— Limb-threatening ulcers

— Ingrown toenail surgery

— Reconstructive surgery, such as bunion and hammertoe correction

— Wound and foot ulcers

— Plantar fasciitis

— Heel spurs

However, Medicare does not typically cover routine foot care. This includes:

— Cutting or removing calluses and corns

— Hygienic maintenance, such as cleaning and soaking the feet

— Trimming, cutting or clipping nails

If you receive foot care while you’re admitted to the hospital, it will be covered under Part A. As with Part B coverage, the foot care in the hospital must be considered medically necessary to be covered.

Foot care for patients with diabetes

Exceptions are made if the patient has certain chronic conditions, such as diabetes, that require these foot care services to prevent complications or worsening of symptoms.

— Certain therapeutic footwear for people with severe diabetes or foot disease, such as custom-molded shoes and inserts or extra-depth shoes are covered.

— For people with diabetes-related nerve damage (diabetic peripheral neuropathy), Medicare will pay for regular foot exams

— Depending on your exam results, foot care coverage may include treatment for foot ulcers and calluses, and toenail management.

Medicare advantage

Medicare Advantage plans must cover all services that Medicare parts A and B provide. On top of that, they sometimes offer additional benefits that may include broader coverage for podiatry services. It is beneficial to check the specific details of your plan, including whether you will need a referral to see this specialist.

Eligibility of Foot Care Coverage With Medicare

To receive care under your Medicare benefits, a few requirements need to be met. These include:

— Doctor’s referral. Under Medicare Part B, you generally do not need a referral to see a specialist. On the other hand, some Medicare Advantage plans do require a referral from your primary care doctor. Check with your specific plan to see what your requirements are.

— Medical necessity. Your podiatrist must document that any treatment is medically necessary for a diagnosed foot condition.

— Medicare-approved provider. In order to take advantage of your Medicare benefits, you need to make sure your podiatrist is either in-network for your Advantage plan or accepts assignment, which means the doctor takes Medicare Part B.

Costs of Podiatry Services With Medicare

Your costs will depend on your plan and whether you’ve hit your deductible. After meeting your Part B deductible (projected to be $288 for 2026), beneficiaries typically pay 20% of the Medicare approved service amount.

If you have a Medigap plan on top of Part B, these plans can help cover some or all of your Part B insurance costs.

For Medicare Advantage plans, costs and coverage may vary, so check with your plan before seeing your doctor.

Importance of Foot Care

Foot care involves anything from the basic hygiene of clipping toenails to the more complicated care of diabetic nerve damage. It is important to be mindful of your feet and ankles, especially as you age or develop certain health conditions.

Some reasons include:

— Early detection of problems. Routine foot care allows for early detection of problems like fungal infections, bunions or plantar fasciitis, making treatment more effective and less invasive.

— Enhancing balance. Healthy feet contribute to better balance and posture, reducing the risk of falls and related injuries, particularly in older adults.

— Overall health. Foot health is closely linked to overall health. Issues in the feet can indicate systemic health problems, such as diabetes, arthritis, cancer or cardiovascular disease.

— Preventing long-term issues. Consistent foot care can help prevent long-term issues, such as arthritis or chronic foot pain, improving your overall quality of life.

“Proper foot care is vital to older Americans’ overall well-being,” says Dr. Jeffrey Lehrman, a podiatrist and adviser to the health policy and practice department of the American Podiatric Medical Association. “Healthy feet and ankles help to ensure senior citizens can stay active and enjoy a richer quality of life. Given the prevalence of conditions, such as diabetes and falls risk factors among older Americans, it is important that seniors have access to care by a podiatrist.”

Feet need more attention as we get older. Certain conditions, such as hammertoe or bunions, should be evaluated by a podiatrist sooner rather than later to prevent surgical intervention.

When to See a Podiatrist

A podiatrist is a specialist who treats the foot, ankle and related structures of the leg. Podiatrists treat various conditions, including:

— Chronic conditions. Arthritis, heel pain, diabetes-related foot problems and plantar fasciitis. People with diabetes should see a podiatrist annually.

— Chronic pain. Pain in your feet, pain that radiates up your leg, pain that worsens with activity

— Deformities. Bunions, hammertoes and flat feet

— Foot and ankle injuries. Fractures, sprains and strains

— Skin and nail disorders. Fungal infections, warts, corns, calluses, wounds that don’t heel and ingrown toenails

