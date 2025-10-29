Dayforce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $196.8 million in its third…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $196.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $481.6 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

