Cloudflare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $562 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $588.5 million to $589.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings to be 91 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $2.14 billion.

