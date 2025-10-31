Agco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $305.7 million. On…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $305.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $4.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $5 per share, with revenue expected to be $9.8 billion.

Agco shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGCO

