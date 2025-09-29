Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.19 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 1 cents at $3.09 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.72 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 2.37 cents at $3.56 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.85 cent at $1.01 a pound.

