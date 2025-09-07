7 Up and Coming Stocks to Buy

Judging by headlines alone, Wall Street is walking quite a tightrope in 2025. Gold and silver hit all-time highs on…

Judging by headlines alone, Wall Street is walking quite a tightrope in 2025. Gold and silver hit all-time highs on rising uncertainty, and job growth recently reported at the slowest rate since the disruptions of the 2020 pandemic.

Still, the S&P 500 has defied gravity with roughly 10% returns year to date. This phenomenon is not uncommon in troubled times, with the tendency of stocks to climb a “wall of worry” to new heights as skeptical investors and news events fail to derail longer-term uptrends for the market.

In such an environment, smaller and riskier plays continue to win over investors despite sometimes not having a long track record of much in the way of current profits. In fact, some of the biggest winners this year have been up-and-coming stocks that present unique opportunities.

All of these seven players are risky, but they represent some of the best up-and-coming stocks to buy based on phenomenal performance this year.

Stock Sector Market Value YTD Performance Celcuity Inc. (ticker: CELC) Health care $2.3 billion 309.3% Epsium Enterprise Ltd. (EPSM) Consumer staples $347 million 421.6% Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) Consumer discretionary $701 million 382.9% Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) Health care $307 million 951.8% Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) Industrials $221 million 403.4% ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Consumer discretionary $1.3 billion 659.0% Tron Inc. (TRON) Consumer discretionary $137 million 583.6%

Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Sector: Health care Market value: $2.3 billion YTD performance: 309.3%

Celcuity represents a family of up-and-coming stocks that gets a lot of attention from higher-risk investors. It is a development-stage biotech company that has no profits or revenue to speak of, but has invested heavily in research and trials for an innovative treatment. Specifically, CELC stock is tied to the drug gedatolisib that is designed to fight advanced breast cancer. After reporting favorable data on the drug’s performance this year, shares exploded on optimism for the treatment — and Celcuity announced plans to file for FDA approval very soon. There’s still risk, as some key milestones and regulatory approval still need to be met. But the company has indicated it is preparing for a solo commercial launch of this drug — and if it proves as successful in the field as it has in trials, this up-and-coming stock could help millions of women in their fight against breast cancer. That’s a growth story you can feel good about.

Epsium Enterprise Ltd. (EPSM)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $347 million YTD performance: 421.6%

Sometimes, finding the best up-and-coming stocks means focusing on strange niche companies you may not otherwise know about. EPSM definitely fits that mold, as it is a specialized alcoholic beverages importer operating as a middleman between the Chinese travel mecca Macau and brands from elsewhere in the world. It provides everything from Scotch whisky to French champagne to this casino and resort-focused area on the south coast of China. The company only entered public markets this year, but has already surged in anticipation of continued success as the Chinese economy continues to boom — and thanks to trade wars with the U.S., more travelers are staying closer to home to spend their yuan.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG)

Sector: Consumer discretionary Market value: $701 million YTD performance: 382.9%

Newegg operates an electronics-focused e-commerce portal that is a cult sensation among tech geeks looking for superpowered gaming laptops, VR headsets and accessories, hardware to build and repair their own PCs, and other high-end gear for high-end applications. Sure, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is the largest retailer on the planet and the default choice for many shoppers. But specialty sites like Newegg can still thrive by providing better selection and more trust for a core group of customers. After going public through a reverse merger via a SPAC earlier this year, shares have taken off — driven both by high hopes for the brand in its niche, as well as heavy interest from meme-stock day traders. The volatility in such popular names works both ways, but given strong performance lately, NEGG could be an up-and-coming stock to watch.

Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)

Sector: Health care Market value: $307 million YTD performance: 951.8%

Not to be confused with biotechs like aforementioned stock Celcuity, the Oncology Institute is a small health care specialist that supports next-gen drugmakers in their research and clinical trial needs. It also offers patient services and prescription drug dispensaries that are targeted specifically to cancer patients. The company is still small and specialized, and still running at a loss as a result, but it posted strong Q2 numbers recently that included more than 20% revenue growth. It also reaffirmed its expectations of reaching consistent profitability in the coming quarters. Shares have surged more than 10x since Jan. 1, making this one of the hottest up-and-coming stocks to buy now.

Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)

Sector: Industrials Market value: $221 million YTD performance: 403.4%

Tecogen designs, manufactures and maintains “cogeneration” products and systems. Cogeneration is highly efficient and involves simultaneously producing electricity and useful heat or hot water — resulting in a tremendous reduction of an organization’s carbon footprint as well as its utility bills. TGEN serves everything from multifamily residential complexes to health care facilities to factories. And with a projection of roughly 50% revenue growth next year, this company’s innovative cogeneration systems seem to be in strong demand. There can sometimes be a big upfront cost, particularly when retrofitting, so this industrial stock could take a hit if broader business sentiment sours. Still, its innovative niche and big gains in 2025 make TGEN an up-and-coming stock to buy.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Sector: Consumer discretionary Market value: $1.3 billion YTD performance: 659%

ThredUp is capitalizing on the persistent demand for high-end fashion coupled with a more frugal approach from consumers via an innovative “virtual thrift shop.” This isn’t like suffering through the racks at your local Goodwill or surfing unwearable bargain items on eBay Inc. (EBAY). ThredUp is the go-to destination for more than 50,000 brands from Gap to Gucci — and for the bargain conscious, sometimes you can strike for a fraction of the former retail price. The stock closed 2024 with record revenue and gross margins, and momentum has continued this year with its most recent quarter showing 16% sales growth. TDUP is not yet profitable, but with roughly 1.5 million active buyers and strong momentum at its back, this stock continues to power higher.

Tron Inc. (TRON)

Sector: Consumer discretionary Market value: $137 million YTD performance: 583.6%

Formed through a $100 million reverse merger just a few months ago, Tron is a very new investment opportunity — but based on performance, it is an up-and-coming stock to watch. Born out of the remnants of SRM Entertainment, a manufacturer of theme park merchandise, the company is yet another example of a firm going “all in” on crypto by establishing a large treasury of digital assets. Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON blockchain protocol, also joined the company as an advisor to help with this transition. Given the tremendous success of Strategy Inc. (MSTR) after its decision to link its legacy business to Bitcoin, investors are hoping Tron will see similar success. Just keep in mind that the stock is relatively untested and directly linked to digital assets, making it one of the riskier up-and-coming stocks on this list.

