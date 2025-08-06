Corpay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $284.2 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $284.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $5.13 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $5.13 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

Corpay expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.86 to $21.26 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.41 billion to $4.49 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.