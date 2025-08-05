Core Molding Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.1…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $79.2 million in the period.

