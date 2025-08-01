Colgate-Palmolive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $743 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $743 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.