Are Southwest Credit Cards Worth It?

Opening a co-branded airline credit card — like one of the Southwest® Rapid Rewards® cards — comes down to travel and spending habits. Frequent, loyal travelers will get the most obvious benefits from having a Southwest card in their arsenal, but even people who fly the airline once in a while may find the cards to be wallet-worthy.

Learn more about the different Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card options and if you’re the type of traveler who can maximize their use.

What Is Southwest Rapid Rewards?

Southwest Rapid Rewards is the loyalty program from Southwest Airlines. It is free to join, and members earn points every time they fly with Southwest. You can also earn points by making purchases with one of the Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards. Accumulated points can be redeemed on future flights (as well as other options).

Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card Comparison

Southwest offers three different personal credit cards:

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Annual Fee $99 See Rates & Fees $149 $229 See Rates & Fees First checked bag free Yes Yes Yes Anniversary points 3,000 6,000 7,500 Rewards — Two points per dollar on Southwest Airlines purchases — Two points per dollar at gas stations and grocery stores on the first $5,000 in combined purchases per year — Three points per dollar on Southwest Airlines purchases — Two points per dollar at grocery stores and restaurants on the first $8,000 in combined purchases per year — Four points per dollar on Southwest Airlines purchases — Two points per dollar at gas stations and restaurants Companion Pass Annual 10,000 qualifying points boost Annual 10,000 qualifying points boost Annual 10,000 qualifying points boost Status Points None 1,500 Tier Qualifying Points toward A-List status for every $5,000 spent 2,500 Tier Qualifying Points toward A-List status for every $5,000 spent Flight Discount Receive a 10% flight discount promo code each year on your card anniversary (excludes basic fare) Receive a 15% flight discount promo code each year on your card anniversary (excludes basic fare) None Seat Selection Select a standard seat within 48 hours of departure, when available Select a complimentary preferred seat within 48 hours of departure, when available Select a complimentary preferred seat at booking, when available Plus, unlimited upgrades to an Extra Legroom seat within 48 hours prior to departure, at no additional charge, when available

There are also two Southwest business credit cards available.

Top Reasons to Consider a Southwest Credit Card

To decide if a Southwest credit card is worth it, start by reviewing the key card features to see if they align with your spending and travel style. Take note: The Southwest cards went through some big updates recently, so pay special attention to what’s new if you’ve been on the fence for a while.

It’s in the Bag

All Southwest credit cards offer a super popular perk: You get your first checked bag free. Up until earlier in 2025, Southwest offered this to all travelers; now the only way to avoid this fee is to open a Southwest credit card.

The good news is that the perk extends to an additional eight passengers in your travel reservation. At $35 per bag, the savings can add up quickly. “The free bag perk alone can offset an annual fee,” says Angelo Crocco, certified public accountant and owner of New Jersey-based AC Accounting.

Generous Welcome Offer

The current welcome offer for new card applicants is 100,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first five months from account opening. This offer is good through Sept. 17. “The 100,000 points is enough to get you a few round-trip flights, including to destinations like Costa Rica and Hawaii, from most places in the U.S.,” says Chelsea Gragg, a travel agent and expert for Elite Points & Miles, a site that helps people maximize credit card rewards.

Bonus Earning Categories

In addition to spending on Southwest flights, cardholders can also earn bonus points on gas and groceries — two major everyday spending categories. If you’re planning a trip, use your Southwest card for these purchases to increase your earnings.

Additional Rewards and Benefits

Each of the three Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards also offers the following, which can save you money and hassle:

— Priority boarding

— No foreign transaction fees

— 25% back on in-flight purchases

— One point on all other purchases

Higher-Tier Perks

If you travel a bit more often, you can unlock higher value from one of the higher-fee cards. For example, the midtier Rapid Rewards Premier Card awards 6,000 bonus points each card anniversary; the Rapid Rewards Priority Card offers 7,500.

The Priority card is also the best choice if you enjoy choosing your seat when you book, plus you can upgrade to Extra Legroom seats if available.

Getting Closer to a Companion Pass

Earning the Southwest Companion Pass lets you choose one person to fly with you free (except for taxes and fees) unlimited times through the next calendar year whenever you purchase or redeem points for a flight. This can be lucrative for frequent travelers, and a Southwest credit card can help you qualify. Not only will you get an annual 10,000 points boost just for being a cardholder, but the spending you do on the card also counts toward the 135,000 points needed to qualify.

The other way to earn a Companion Pass is by reaching 100 qualifying one-way flights.

Top Reasons to Skip a Southwest Card

Like any credit card, there are some potential downsides to consider, as well:

— No airline flexibility. With Southwest Rapid Rewards, you’re locked into that airline’s schedule, unlike general travel cards that work across airlines, says Crocco.

— Your points may not go as far. Southwest’s cost for flights using points directly relates to the cash price, says Gragg. “So whereas with other programs you can get outsized value when the miles don’t change even as cost skyrockets, that isn’t the case for Southwest,” she says.

— Fewer flight options. Southwest does not have many international destinations, there are no business-class seats and sometimes the routes include other stops, says Gragg.

So Is a Southwest Credit Card Worth It?

If Southwest is your preferred, easy-to-access airline when you fly domestically, it can certainly make sense to get one of their credit cards, says Crocco.

Get a Southwest Card if:

— You live near an airport that has a strong selection of Southwest flights

— You fly within the U.S. at least once or twice per year

— You travel with family or friends and want a boost toward earning the valuable Companion Pass

As for which card to choose, consider what matters most. “If you want the better perks, such as tier points and status, go for the Premier or Priority card,” says Gragg. “But if you just want a free bag, the Plus is good enough.”

Southwest Card Alternatives

If you live near an airport with limited Southwest routes or prefer international trips beyond its network, Crocco says you may be better suited to get a general travel rewards card. These offer more flexibility when it comes to airline and hotel redemption. Some popular options include the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, the Citi Strata Premier® Card or the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

