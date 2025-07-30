Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $181.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $7.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.73 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $536.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $518.8 million.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $29.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.98 billion.

