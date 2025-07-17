Elevance Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.74 billion. The…

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $7.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.84 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.16 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $49.78 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.42 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.15 billion.

Elevance Health expects full-year earnings to be $30 per share.

