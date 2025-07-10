Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.13 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $16.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $6.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.