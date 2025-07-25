Deckers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $139.2…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $139.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $964.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Deckers said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion.

