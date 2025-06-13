NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3699 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3699
|1.3699
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|186.00
|184.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.5956
|3.5567
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8124
|3.7854
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.8850
|2.8850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.00
|15.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|99.29
|99.53
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1124
|1.1180
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|366.75
|366.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2000
|4.2000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0625
|4.0975
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|289.60
|289.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3600
|10.1100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2725
|8.0325
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4603
|0.4603
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.8010
|4.8215
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6372
|0.6339
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.