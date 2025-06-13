Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 13, 2025, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3699
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 184.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5956 3.5567
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8124 3.7854
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.8850 2.8850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.00 15.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 99.29 99.53
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1124 1.1180
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 366.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.2000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0625 4.0975
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.60 289.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3600 10.1100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2725 8.0325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4603 0.4603

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8010 4.8215

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6372 0.6339

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

