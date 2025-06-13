NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3699 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3699 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 184.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5956 3.5567 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8124 3.7854 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.8850 2.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.00 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 99.29 99.53 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1124 1.1180 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 366.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.2000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0625 4.0975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.60 289.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3600 10.1100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2725 8.0325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4603 0.4603

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8010 4.8215

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6372 0.6339

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

