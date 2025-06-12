NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3699 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3699 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6434 3.5956 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8660 3.8124 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.8850 2.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.00 15.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 98.18 99.29 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0712 1.1124 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 366.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.2000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0000 4.0625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.60 289.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4300 10.3600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2325 8.2725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4603 0.4603

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8840 4.8010

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6367 0.6372

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

