Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 12, 2025, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3699
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 186.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6434 3.5956
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8660 3.8124
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.8850 2.8850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.00 15.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 98.18 99.29
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0712 1.1124
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 366.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.2000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0000 4.0625
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.60 289.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4300 10.3600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2325 8.2725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4603 0.4603

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8840 4.8010

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6367 0.6372

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

