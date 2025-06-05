Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.97 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Broadcom Inc. said it expects revenue in the range of $15.8 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $259.93, a rise of 84% in the last 12 months.

