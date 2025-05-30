Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

May 30, 2025, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3508 1.3508
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 195.00 194.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6826 3.5859
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8562 3.7602
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3050 3.3050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.10 15.30
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 92.16 93.38
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0774 1.0837
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3300 4.2900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2500 4.3050
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.00 291.00
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3400 10.3700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2825 8.4050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4849 0.4849

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6440 4.6535

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6358 0.6309

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

