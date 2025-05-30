NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3508 1.3508 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3508 1.3508 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 195.00 194.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6826 3.5859 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8562 3.7602 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3050 3.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.10 15.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 92.16 93.38 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0774 1.0837 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3300 4.2900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2500 4.3050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.00 291.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3400 10.3700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2825 8.4050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4849 0.4849

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6440 4.6535

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6358 0.6309

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

