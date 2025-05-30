NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3508 1.3508 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3508
|1.3508
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|195.00
|194.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6826
|3.5859
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8562
|3.7602
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.3050
|3.3050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.10
|15.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|92.16
|93.38
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0774
|1.0837
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3300
|4.2900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2500
|4.3050
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|291.00
|291.00
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3400
|10.3700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2825
|8.4050
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4849
|0.4849
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6440
|4.6535
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6358
|0.6309
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
