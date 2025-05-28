NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3508 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3508 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 192.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6719 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8463 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 3.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 15.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 91.03 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.0474 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.4000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.1500 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 291.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.4800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 8.2125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4849

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8065 4.7100

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6382

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

