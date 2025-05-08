Shopify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $682 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $682 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

