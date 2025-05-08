Green Dot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported earnings of $25.8 million in…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported earnings of $25.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Provo, Utah-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $558.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $556 million.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.14 to $1.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.