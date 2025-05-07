Fastly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $144.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $143 million to $147 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $585 million to $595 million.

