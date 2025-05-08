Entravision Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $48 million…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $48 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period.

