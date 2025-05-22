Deckers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $157.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $1.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $988.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $966.1 million, or $6.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Deckers said it expects revenue in the range of $890 million to $910 million.

