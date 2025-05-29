Costco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.9…

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.28.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.25 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $63.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.14 billion.

