Cavco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported profit of $36.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $4.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.40 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $508.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $171 million, or $20.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

