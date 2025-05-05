Axsome: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $59.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $59.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.22 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $121.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.5 million.

Axsome shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

