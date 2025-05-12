Amplify Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Monday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Monday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $72.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.93. A year ago, they were trading at $6.23.

