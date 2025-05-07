AMC Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $202.1…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $202.1 million in its first quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $862.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $839 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.71. A year ago, they were trading at $3.19.

