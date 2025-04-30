Wabash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported profit of $230.9 million in…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported profit of $230.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $5.36. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $380.9 million in the period.

