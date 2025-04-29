UMB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $81.3 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $904.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $571.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $554.7 million.

