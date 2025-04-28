Silicom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million in…

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period.

