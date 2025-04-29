Shift4 Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $848.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $368.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.7 million.

