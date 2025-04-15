Fulton Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $93 million.…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $93 million.

The bank, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $466.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $322.8 million, also topping Street forecasts.

