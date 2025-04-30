Expro Group Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.9 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.9 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $390.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Expro Group Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million.

