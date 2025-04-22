Equifax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $133.1 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $133.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $1.95.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.53 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.03 billion.

