If you’re ready to take your concert experience to the next level, an entertainment credit card can offer exclusive access to tickets, events and perks. Whether you’re hunting for sought-after seats, seeking VIP treatment or just wanting to earn a little cash back on your entertainment spending, the right credit card can get you there.

Here are our picks for the best credit cards for concert tickets and events, and tips to choose the right card for your entertainment purchases.

What Concert Benefits Do Credit Cards Offer?

A credit card with entertainment benefits comes with perks that can amplify a live performance. Cards for entertainment spending might offer:

— Ticket presales

— Preferred seats

— VIP experiences, such as pop-up lounges

— Bonus rewards on entertainment purchases

— Exclusive events, such as meet-and-greets and sound checks

— Rewards redemptions for previous purchases, including entertainment

“One of the most valuable credit card concert benefits you can get now is access to presales,” says Travis Cormier, chief operating officer of Aethereal, which owns travel sites 10xTravel and MileValue.

He points out that Capital One was the credit card partner for Taylor Swift’s wildly popular Eras Tour. Cardholders had the chance to access a batch of tickets before they went on sale to the public. For Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour, the superstar partnered with Citi to give cardholders early access to tickets before they went on sale to the public.

But Cormier says presales and other perks, such as preferred seating, depend on the concert and the tour’s credit card partner. If you’re coming up empty-handed on tickets, a credit card concierge service could give you personal assistance with the task.

For cards with bonuses on entertainment purchases, look at your buying behaviors and potential rewards.

“Not many cards offer elevated cash back on entertainment and concerts,” says Sameer Gupta, founder and CEO of Uthrive, an app that lets you track your credit card rewards. “But you can easily couple an entertainment card with your other spending habits. For example, if you spend a lot on groceries but want access to experiences, you can use the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.”

Best Credit Cards for Entertainment Spending

Credit cards that offer ticket presales, VIP events and more deliver value for concertgoers. The best issuers might be American Express and Citi because they operate through Ticketmaster, giving you more venue options and fewer restrictions.

Other issuers, like Capital One and Chase, also offer entertainment perks, but only at select venues — so you might have a harder time finding deals with these if you don’t live near a venue they serve.

American Express

The most exclusive of the personal American Express cards, The Platinum Card allows you access to the Premium Events Collection. These are curated experiences in dining, entertainment, fashion and sports. Premium events can include VIP access to the Grand Prix de Monaco, an exclusive dinner at Massara in New York City as part of the Convivio del Vino Italian wine festival and more.

Cardholders also get access to a concierge service for help booking tickets, along with the preferred seating program, allowing you special seating at certain events. And while you won’t earn bonus points for entertainment purchases, you can earn five points per dollar on eligible flights and prepaid hotels if you travel for shows. Just remember this card comes with a steep annual fee of $695. See Rates & Fees

The Gold Card also offers preferred seating, plus you’ll pay a lower annual fee of $325. See Rates & Fees You can hit a restaurant before or after a concert and earn four points per dollar. You’re also privy to a multitude of credits, including $84 at Dunkin’, $100 with Resy and $120 with eligible dining establishments. Just remember to enroll.

Traveling to concerts on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel earns three points per dollar. And if you Uber to and from shows, you can take advantage of $10 in Uber Cash each month.

Citi

Citi cardholders can take advantage of Citi Entertainment®, which gives you access to presale tickets and exclusive experiences. This card has no annual fee, and you’ll earn up to 2% cash back on all purchases, including concert and event tickets. Get 1% cash back when you make the purchase and 1% cash back as you pay it off.

This card adjusts to give you 5% cash back on the eligible category you spent the most on each billing cycle. Live entertainment is among the eligible categories. You’ll get access to Citi Entertainment® and pay no annual fee.

In addition to these cards, check the ones in your wallet for entertainment benefits and concierge services. For example, a World Elite Mastercard or Visa Infinite card offers entertainment benefits.

Chase

Chase offers Chase Experiences to all cardholders. They include access to a variety of events through partners such as Madison Square Garden and the U.S. Open tennis tournament. With the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you can attend private dinners hosted by award-winning chefs and gain VIP access to popular events, like Miami race weekend. Just keep that $550 annual fee in mind.

While the Chase Sapphire Reserve® doesn’t earn bonus points on concert tickets or entertainment purchases, you can earn five points per dollar on flights purchased through Chase Travel?. You can also get a whopping 10 points per dollar on hotels and car rentals booked through the Chase Travel? portal after the first $300 spent on travel annually.

You’ll earn three points per dollar on all other travel purchases after the first $300 spent on travel yearly and three points per dollar at restaurants. These rewards can be helpful if you travel a lot for concerts, games or other events.

This card could be a good fit if you want to earn solid cash back rewards on your ticket purchases with no annual fee. You’ll receive 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel?, 3% on dining and unlimited 1.5% back on everything else, including concert tickets.

Capital One

One of the best credit cards for earning rewards on concert and event tickets, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Capital One Entertainment offers exclusive events and experiences cardholders can purchase, like Broadway shows and live tapings of shows like “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in New York City.

The Savor also earns 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, making traveling for experiences a little easier on the wallet.

Through Dec. 31, 2025, Venture X cardholders can earn 5 miles per dollar spent on Capital One Entertainment purchases. You can also earn 10 miles per dollar spent on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel in case you need to make a drive to a particular venue.

The card offers other exclusive benefits like access to Capital One Lounges, elevated luxury stays and upgraded rental car benefits. While it does come with an annual fee of $395, the Venture X offers a plethora of benefits for the frequent traveler and concertgoer. See Rates & Fees

How to Choose the Best Credit Card for Concert Tickets

Choosing a credit card as your concert companion depends on what suits your lifestyle. You should weigh factors such as rewards, costs, access to tickets and VIP experiences, and other perks.

While a few issuers allow cardholders to buy tickets before they go on sale to the public, access to presales never guarantees tickets. If you frequently purchase tickets for sought-after shows, you might want cards with multiple issuers — perhaps no-annual-fee cards — to get in the door.

For the VIP opportunities that come with cards such as Chase Sapphire Reserve or The Platinum Card from American Express, prepare to pay hefty annual fees. But if you just want eligibility for presales or rewards for booking tickets, a low- or no-annual-fee card might be enough to connect you with the entertainment you seek.

Aim to pick a good overall card unless you go to dozens of performances yearly and plan to take advantage of cash back from concert tickets, Cormier says.

“Trying to maximize concerts will leave a lot on the table versus a card that can help you with everyday expenses,” he says.

Update 04/17/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.