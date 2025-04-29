Benchmark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.6…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.6 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $631.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $615 million to $665 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Benchmark shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.27, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

