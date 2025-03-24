KB Home: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $109.6…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $109.6 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

