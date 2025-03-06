Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $289.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $283 million to $289 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.